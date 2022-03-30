IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN.

In accordance to T.C.A 40-12-105 this notice is given:

It is the duty of your grand jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the grand jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, 40-12-104. The foreman in this county is presently: Charles Frost, 505 South Mains St., Bolivar, TN. 38008.

The grand jury will next meet on Monday, the 2nd day of May, 2022, 9:00 a.m., at Criminal Justice Complex located at 505 S. Main St., Bolivar, TN. 38008. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make under oath to the grand jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point in question.”