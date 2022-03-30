TO: ALL CANDIDATES, INTERESTED PARTIES, AND THE PRESS

FROM: HARDEMAN COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

AMBER D. MOORE, ADMINISTRATOR OF ELECTION

SUBJECT: ELECTION PROCEDURES FOR THE MAY 3, 2022

REPUBLICAN & DEMOCRAT PRIMARIES

PRE-INSPECTION OF VOTING MACHINES

As required by T.C.A. §2-9-105(b), the Hardeman County Election Commission will inspect the machines prior to Early Voting and Election Day. The inspection for all the early voting and Election Day machines will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 9:00 am at the Hardeman County Election Commission office located at 106 S. Porter St., Bolivar, TN 38008. There will be a zero (000) tape available for inspection for every machine. If you plan to be present, please call 731-658-4751 so that we can have the room set up with adequate seating.