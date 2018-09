NON - RESIDENT NOTICE No. 18987

KEN CASCARELLA

PLAINTIFF

vs.

ESTELLE WARD LAKE ET AL

DEFENDANT

IN THE CHANCERY COURT

OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this cause it appearing to the Court, from the Civil Complaint, which is sworn to that the Defendants, LINDA WARD, RAYMOND WARD, ROBERT WARD, AUBREY WARD, MARILYN WARD, ALLEGRA LATEZ, LARHONDA IRIS, MELVIN BULLARD, MARGARET WARD, FELICLA. WARD, HENRY JOHNSON, LUCRETIA WARD, SHANON AKLIN, LNETTA SCHOLAR, JAMAL W ARD, JEFF WARD, JESSICA WARD, LYNN WARD, RAVEN WARD, COURTNEY WARD, LATRICE WARD, AUTUMN WARD, TRAVIS WARD, GWENN WARD, ROBERT WARD, MARY L. WARD AND J.C. WARD AS WELL AS THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAMES WARD, JR., DECEASED, GEORGE R. WARD, DECEASED, JEWEL WARD, DECEASED, LAWYER WARD, DECEASED, EVA J. WARD BULLARD, DECEASED, MARY ALICE WARD DAVIS, DECEASED, BOOKER T. WARD, DECEASED, THOMAS JEFF WARD, DECEASED. LEROY WARD, DECEASED, JOE WARD, DECEASED, TRAVIS WARD, DECEASED, WILLIE (JAB) WARD, DECEASED, J.B. WARD, DECEASED, CLARA WARD JOHNSON, DECEASED, J. C. WARD DECEASED AND ROBERT WARD, DECEASED, are non-residents of the State of Tennessee, and a resident of the State of UNKNOWN. It is therefore ordered that the said defendants, LINDA WARD, RAYMOND WARD, ROBERT WARD, AUBREY WARD, MARILYN WARD, ALLEGRA LATEZ, LARHONDA IRIS, MELVIN BULLARD, MARGARET WARD, FELICIA WARD, HENRY JOHNSON, LUCRETIA WARD, SHANON AKLIN, LYNETTA SCHOLAR, JAMAL WARD, JEFF WARD, JESSICA WARD, LYNN WARD, RAVEN WARD, COURTNEY WARD, LATRICE WARD, AUTUMN WARD, TRAVIS WARD, GWENN WARD, ROBERT WARD, MARY L. WARD AND J.C. WARD AS WELL AS THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAMES WARD, JR., DECEASED, GEORGE R. WARD, DECEASED, JEWEL WARD, DECEASED, LAWYER WARD, DECEASED, EVA J. WARD BULLARD, DECEASED, MARY ALICE WARD DAVIS, DECEASED, BOOKER T. WARD, DECEASED, THOMAS JEFF WARD, DECEASED, LEROY WARD. DECEASED, JOE WARD, DECEASED, TRAVIS WARD, DECEASED, WILLIE (JAB) WARD, DECEASED, J.B. WARD, DECEASED, CLARA WARD JOHNSON, DECEASED, J.C. WARD DECEASED, ROBERT WARD, DECEASED, on or before OCTOBER 22, 2018, file with the Honorable DAVID L. DOUGLAS, Attorney for Plaintiff, an answer to the Civil Complaint TO DETERMINE Heirship, TO QUIET TITLE AND FOR PARTITION filed against said defendants, LINDA WARD, RAYMOND WARD, ROBERT WARD, AUBREY WARD, MARILYN WARD, ALLEGRA LATEZ. LARHONDA IRIS, MELVIN BULLARD, MARGARET WARD, FELICIA WARD, HENRY JOHNSON, LUCRETIA WARD, SHANON AKI.IN, LYNETTA SCHOLAR, JAMAL WARD, JEFF WARD, JESSICA WARD, LYNN WARD, RAVEN WARD, COURTNEY WARD, LATRICE WARD, AUTUMN WARD, TRAVIS WARD, GWENN WARD, ROBERT WARD, MARY L. WARD AND J.C. WARD AS WELL AS THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAMES WARD, JR., DECEASED, GEORGE R. WARD, DECEASED, JE WEL WARD, DECEASED, LAWYER WARD, DECEASED, EVA J. WARD BULLARD, DECEASED, MARY ALICE WARD DAVIS, DECEASED, BOOKER T. WARD, DECEASED, THOMAS JEFF WARD, DECEASED, LEROY WARD, DECEASED, JOE WARD, DECEASED, TRAVIS WARD, DECEASED, WILLIE (JAB) WARD, DECEASED, J. B. WARD, DECEASED, CLARA WARD JOHNSON, DECEASED, J. C. WARD DECEASED AND

ROBERT WARD, DECEASED in said Court by said Plaintiff KEN CASCARELLA or otherwise the complaint will be taken for confessed and said cause set for hearing ex-parte.

It is further ordered that this notice be published for four consecutive weeks in a newspaper published in Bolivar, Tennessee.

This 30th day of August, 2018.

Janice Bodiford