Noitce of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing held before the Bolivar Board of Mayor and Councilmen on a proposed amendment to the Official Zoning Map.

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP OF BOLIVAR, TENNESSEE, TO REZONE APPROXIMATELY 5.83 ACRES OWNED BY MLH INVESTMENTS LOCATED NORTHWEST OF THE INTERSECTION OF TATE ROAD AND PECAN DRIVE (TAX MAP 070 PARCELS 001.29,001.30 AND 001.31) FROM H-1 (HOSPITAL-MEDICAL) TO R-3 (HIGH DENSITY RESIDENTIAL)

Said hearing will be held pursuant to the provisions of Section 13-7-203, Tennessee Code Annotated and will take place at a regular session of the City Board on February 14, 2022 beginning at 6:00 P.M. at Bolivar City Hall.

Any interested party may appear before the Board and be heard in objection or in favor of the adoption thereof. Said proposed ordinance is available for public examination in the Mayor’s Office, Bolivar City Hall.