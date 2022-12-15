Legal Notice - TDOT - 12/15/22

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO:

Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc.

PROJECT NO.: 24S059-F8-002, etc.

CONTRACT NO.: CNW041

COUNTY: Hardeman

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 1/20/2023