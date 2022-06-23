LEGAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Bids to be opened on July 20, 2022 at 10:00 A.M., local time.

Sealed proposals will be received until 10:00 A.M. local time, on July 20, 2022 by Hardeman County Airport. Proposals can be mailed or delivered to:

Hardeman County Airport

Attn: Shelby Isham

800 Airport Road

Bolivar, TN 38008

Proposals shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the Airport Terminal, for furnishing all materials and performing all work connected with the following described project:

TAD Project No.: 35-555-0746-22

Airport: Hardeman County Airport

Project: Hardeman County Airport William L Whitehurst Field – Terminal Building

Copies of the Specifications, Proposals, etc., may be reviewed at the following places:

1. A2H, Inc.

3009 Davies Plantation Road

Lakeland, Tennessee 38002

2. Shelby Isham, Airport Manager

Hardeman County Airport

800 Airport Road

Bolivar, TN 38008

3. West Tennessee Plan Room

439 Airways Blvd.

Jackson, Tennessee 38301

4. Memphis Area Minority Contractors Assoc.

555 Beale Street

Memphis, Tennessee 38103

5. Tennessee Road Builders

216 6th Avenue, North

Nashville, Tennessee 37219

Electronic files may be downloaded free of charge from the A2H Planroom at www.a2hplanroom.com. Hard copy sets of plans and specifications will also be available for purchase on the planroom at the contractor’s expense.

An official list of bidders will be maintained at www.a2hplanroom.com to ensure eligibility requirements of the bidder are met prior to bid opening. In order to submit a qualified bid, specifications for bidding purposes, must be obtained from www.a2hplanroom.com. Any bid submitted from a bidder not on the official bidders list and/or not containing the above information will not be opened.

All bidders must comply with all provisions in law relative to work covered by this invitation. All bidders must be licensed contractors to perform the type construction herein described as required by Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6. The Bidder’s Name, License Number, Classification and Expiration Date must be placed on the envelope containing the contractor’s bid. Each proposal must be accompanied by a bidder’s bond on the form obtained in the proposal from a surety company acceptable to the County of Hardeman or a Cashier’s Check or Certified

Check made payable to the County of Hardeman, for not less than five percent (5%) of the total amount of the bids based on the high alternate. A 100% Contract Bond will be required. Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract.

The Hardeman County Airport hereby notifies all bidders that a 10.9% Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goal has been set for this project and must be met or exceeded. All DBE firms must be TNUCP certified a listing of these firms can be found on TDOT’s Small Business Development website and pre-qualified by the TDOT Construction Division as stated in the Local Government Guidelines Manual.

The County of Hardeman, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (42 U. S.C. 2000d) and 49 CFR, Part 23, Non- Discrimination in Federally Assisted Programs of the Department of Transportation, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that disadvantaged business enterprises are afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Important Notice to Bidders:

A Mandatory Pre-bid Conference has been scheduled for 10:00 A.M. local time, on July 7, 2022 at the Hardeman County Airport, for the purpose of discussing the scope of the project and answering any questions. Attendance at this conference by an appropriate contractor representative is mandatory in order to be eligible to submit a bid.

THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS AND TO WAIVE TECHNICALITIES IS RESERVED.

Any bid received after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids will be returned to the bidder unopened. Bids will be required to remain open for acceptance or rejection for Ninety (90) calendar days after the date of opening bids. For further information, communicate with Mr. Jason Dittrich, PE; Project Manager via email jasond@a2h.com; or A2H, Inc.; 3009 Davies Plantation Road, Lakeland; Tennessee 38002, (901) 372-0404, bidding@a2h.com.

The Honorable Jimmy Sain

County Mayor

June 23, 2022