The TDEC Division of Water Resources (DWR) proposes to issue a water quality National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit:

Applicant: City of Bolivar

Bolivar STP

Permit Number: TN0077917

Permit Writer: Ariel Wessel-Fuss

Rating: Major

County: Hardeman

EFO Name: Jackson

Location: Nuckolls Road

City: Bolivar, TN 38008

Activity Description:

Treatment of municipal wastewater. Modify phosphorus concentration limit to report only and limit loading as an annual rolling average.

Effluent treated municipal wastewater from Outfall 001

Receiving Stream: Hatchie River at mile 131.0

The proposed permit contains limitations on the amounts of pollutants to be discharged, in accordance with Federal and State standards and regulations. Permit conditions are tentative and subject to public comment.

For more information, or to review and/or copy documents from the permit file (there is a nominal charge for photocopies), contact Ariel Wessel-Fuss at (615) 532-0642 or the Jackson Environmental Field Office at (731) 512-1300. To comment on this permit issuance or proposed conditions submit written comments to TDEC-DWR, William R. Snodgrass - Tennessee Tower, 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 11th Floor, Nashville, Tennessee 37243. Comments should be received within 30 days from the Legal Notice and should include the applicant name and NPDES Number.

Interested persons may request a public hearing on any application. The request must be filed within the comment period and must indicate the interest of the filing party and reasons for the request. If there is significant interest, a hearing will be held pursuant to Rule 0400-40-5-.06(9)(a), and the Director will make determinations regarding permit issuance.