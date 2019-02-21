INVITATION TO BID

Hardeman County Board of Education is requesting bids for installing Aluminum/Glass Storefront Security Entrances at Grand Jct. Elementary and Bolivar Central High School. A site visit is required, and project specs will be provided at that time. Questions regarding this project should be directed to Randy Hill - Maintenance Supervisor at the Hardeman County Board of Education, (731)-609-1973. Sealed bids will be received by the County Mayor's office, 100 N. Main Street, P.O. Box 250, Bolivar, TN 38008, ATTN: Jimmy Sain/ Randy Hill, until 10:00 a.m. CST, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at which time said bids will be opened. All bids are subject to the terms and conditions of the bid invitation and must be received in sealed envelopes identified by "HCBoE Security Entrance Bids". Hardeman County Schools reserves the right to reject any or all bids or any part of any bid and accept that bid which is best evidenced by reasons relative to the purpose of the project. All bids shall be effective for six months from the date of the bid opening.