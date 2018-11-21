INVITATION TO BID

Hardeman County Community Health Center (HCCHC)

is now accepting sealed bids

on the following:

Installation of Parking Lot Lights

The lights will need to be installed around our new parking lot area

at

629 Nuckolls Rd.

Bolivar, TN 38008

Phone 731-658-3388 or

731-659-3114 or 731-212-9608

Bid specifications will be available from

November 20th through November 29th

All bids must be sealed and properly marked by

November 30, 2018 at 10 a.m.

Questions regarding this project should be directed to

Robert Davis, Jr. at one of the above numbers

HCCHC reserves the right to refuse any and all bids

The Hardeman County Community Health Center is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer.

To file a complaint of discrimination, write; U.S. Equal employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC); 1801 L Street, N.W. Washington, DC 20507