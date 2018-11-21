INVITATION TO BID
Hardeman County Community Health Center (HCCHC)
is now accepting sealed bids
on the following:
Installation of Parking Lot Lights
The lights will need to be installed around our new parking lot area
at
629 Nuckolls Rd.
Bolivar, TN 38008
Phone 731-658-3388 or
731-659-3114 or 731-212-9608
Bid specifications will be available from
November 20th through November 29th
All bids must be sealed and properly marked by
November 30, 2018 at 10 a.m.
Questions regarding this project should be directed to
Robert Davis, Jr. at one of the above numbers
HCCHC reserves the right to refuse any and all bids
The Hardeman County Community Health Center is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer.
To file a complaint of discrimination, write; U.S. Equal employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC); 1801 L Street, N.W. Washington, DC 20507