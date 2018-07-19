Invitation to Bid

Hardeman County Board of Education is requesting bids for gravel parking lot at Middleton High School. This lot will consist of 4” road rock plus 4” 33C. The lots will be 130’X 170’. Also approximately 170’ of tree line must be took out and disposed of. A site visit is required in order to bid on the project. Questions regarding this project should be directed to Randy Hill- Maintenance Supervisor at the Hardeman County Board of Education, (731) 609-1973. Sealed bids will be received by the County Mayor’s office, 100 N. Main Street, P.O. Box 250, Bolivar, TN 38008, ATTN: Jimmy Sain/Randy Hill, until 10:00 a.m. CST, on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at which time said bids will be opened. All bids are subject to the terms and conditions of the bid invitation and must be received in sealed envelopes identified by “HCBoE Parking Lot Project Bids.” Hardeman County Schools reserves the right to reject any or all bids or any part of anu bid and accept that bid which is best evidenced by reasons relative to the purpose of the project. All bids shall be effective for six months from the date of the bid opening.