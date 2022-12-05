Invitation to Bid

Hardeman County Board of Education, School Nutrition Program Department is requesting bids for Milk and Milk service.

A copy of the bid can be picked up at the Hardeman County Board of Education Food Service Department with all specifications and instructions. The bid must be returned to the Hardeman County Mayo’s Office, 100 Main Street, Bolivar, TN, 38008 by 9:30 a.m. on May 18, 2022. Bids will be opened beginning at 10:00 a.m. If you have any questions, please call Martha Robertson, School Nutrition Supervisor at (731) 658-2510 ext. 125

The Board of Education reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.