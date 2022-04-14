Invitation to Bid

Hardeman County Board of Education, School Nutrition Program Department is requesting bids for a 40 Gallon Gas Tilting Braising Pan, Gas Convection Oven, and Dish Machine.

A copy of the bid specifications can be picked up at the Hardeman County Board of Education, Food Service Department. The bid must be returned to the Mayor’s Office, 100 Main Street, Bolivar, TN 38008 by 9:30 a.m., April 27, 2022. Bids will be opened beginning at 10 a.m. If you have any questions, please call Martha Robertson, School Nutrition Supervisor at (731) 658-2510 ext. 125.

The Board of Education reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.