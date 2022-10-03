Invitation to Bid

Hardeman County Board of Education is requesting bids to provide and install awnings at Bolivar Middle School, Middleton Elementary School, Whiteville Elementary School and Grand Junction Elementary School. A site visit is required to bid on this project and specs will be made available at time of site visit. Questions regarding this project should be directed to Randy Hill-Maintenance Supervisor of Hardeman County Schools, (731)-609-1973. Sealed bids will be received by the County Mayor’s office, 100 N. Main Street, P.O. Box 250, Bolivar, TN 38008. Attention Jimmy Sain/Randy Hill, until 10:00am CST, on Wednesday, March 23,2022, at which time said bids will be opened. All bids are subject to the terms and conditions of the bid invitation and must be received in sealed envelope identified by “HCBoE Awning Project Bids.” Hardeman County Schools reserves the right to reject any or all bids or any part of bid and accept that bid which is best evidence by reasons relative to the purpose of the project. All bids shall be effective for 30 days from the date of bid opening.