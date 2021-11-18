Invitation to Bid
Hardeman County Community Health Center (HCCHC)
is now accepting sealed bids on the following:
Installation of a Generator
(Which includes the purchase of generator for installation)
at our
Henderson Health Center
Located at 1132 Industrial Drive, Henderson, TN 38064
Phone 731-212-9608 or 731-659-3114 or 731-658-3388
Bid specifications will be available from
November 15, 2021, through November 30, 2021
at 629 Nuckolls Rd., Bolivar, TN. 38008
All bids should be sealed and received by November 30, 2021, at 10 AM
Bids will be opened on December 1, 2021, at 11 AM
Questions regarding this project should be directed to
Robert T. Davis, Jr. • Chief Operations Officer
at one of the above numbers
HCCHC reserves the right to refuse any and all bids
The Hardeman County Community Health Center is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer.
