Invitation to Bid

Hardeman County is seeking bids for construction work/remodel on a breakroom, office, and bathroom located at the Hardeman County Landfill. Bidders are encouraged to go to 75 Landfill Way, Bolivar, TN 38008 to see the scope work required to be done. Specifications may be obtained from the Hardeman County Landfill, contact Dana Knight at 731-609-2737. The bids are to be mailed to the office of the Hardeman County Mayor, 3rd Floor of Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, TN, on or before November 18, 2021 @ 10:00 a.m., at which time said bids will be publicly opened at the Hardeman County Courthouse.