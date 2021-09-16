Invitation to Bid

Hardeman County General Sessions Court is requesting bids for the CESF Grant Project for the following items: (3) 70 Inch TV’s and Mounts, (3) Sound bars, (2) 55 Inch TV’s and Mounts, (4) BT Microphones, (11) Web Cameras, (8) Desktop Computers, (35) Laptop Computers, (8) Headset/Headphones, (6) Extension cables for Headset/headphones, (1) Secure Laptop Lockers, (1) Secure TV Enclosure, (5) Global Mobile Security Computer Workstations, Cat 5 Cables for install, hardware for TV and Computer Box Install, (5) Sets of External Speakers for Computers, (5) Mobile Printers (for install in vehicles) with Mounting Hardware, and paper, Multi-license package for laptops & desk top computers. Specifications for each item may be obtained from the General Sessions Court, contact Amanda Hopkins at 731-658-9300.

The bids are to be mailed to the office of the Hardeman County Mayor, 3rd Floor of Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, TN, on or before October 1, 2021 @ 10:00 a.m., at which time said bids will be publicly opened at the Hardeman County Courthouse. Please Mark on the Outside of the envelope “CESF”.