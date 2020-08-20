INVITATION TO BID
Hardeman County Community Health Center (HCCHC)
is now accepting sealed bids on the following:
Office Enhancements
at our
Henderson Health Center
The Office Enhancements
will need to be performed at
1132 Industrial Drive Henderson, TN 38340
Phone 731-212-9608 or
731-659-3114 or 731-658-3388
Bid specifications will be available from
August 12, 2020 through August 27, 2020
at 629 Nuckolls Rd • Bolivar, TN. 38008
All bids should be sealed and received by August 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. Bids will be opened on August 31, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.
Questions regarding this project should be directed to Robert Davis, Jr. at one of the above numbers.
HCCHC reserves the right to refuse any and all bids
The Hardeman County Community Health Center is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer.
To file a complaint of discrimination, write; U.S. Equal employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC);
1801 L Street, N.W. Washington, DC 20507