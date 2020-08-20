INVITATION TO BID

Hardeman County Community Health Center (HCCHC)

is now accepting sealed bids on the following:

Office Enhancements

at our

Stanton Health Center

The Office enhancements

will need to be performed at

17 1st Street • Stanton, TN 38069

Phone 731-212-9608 or

731-659-3114 or 731-658-3388

Bid specifications will be available from

August 12, 2020 through August 27, 2020

at 629 Nuckolls Rd • Bolivar, Tn. 38008

All bids should be sealed and received by August 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. Bids will be opened on August 31, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Questions regarding this project should be directed to Robert Davis, Jr. at one of the above numbers

HCCHC reserves the right to refuse any and all bids

The Hardeman County Community Health Center is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer.

To file a complaint of discrimination, write; U.S. Equal employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC); 1801 L Street, N.W. Washington, DC 20507.