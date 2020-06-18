INVITATION TO BID

Sealed and endorsed proposals for the GRAND JUNCTION STORM SHELTER project, will be received by the City of Grand Junction until 3 p.m. CST, July 10th, 2020, at the City of Grand Junction City Hall, 150 North Tippah, P. O. Box 129 Grand Junction, TN 38039, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The Work consists of constructing a stand-alone multi-purpose storm shelter to be located inside the walls of the old Grand Junction School Gym and centrally located in the City. The storm shelter will be 3,000 square feet with 2,000 usable square feet to provide protection for a population of up to 400 persons. During non-storm times, the storm shelter will be used for community events and public meetings. This safe room shall be built in accordance with FEMA 361 standards and shall be designed to withstand winds up to 250 mph. This project is funded under a grant contract with the State of Tennessee. The Contractor shall be responsible for all costs associated with the materials, equipment, and labor necessary to construct, and test all proposed items shown on the Drawings. Contractor shall also be responsible for the traffic control, worker protection, environmental pollution control, waste disposal and all other ancillary actions required to complete the Work as shown on the Drawings.

The Instructions to Bidders, Form of Agreement, Drawings, Specifications, Forms of Bid Bond and of Performance and Payment Bonds, and other bidding instruments may be examined at:

Rye Engineering, PLC Construct Connect BXTN

4210 West Main Street 30 Technology Pkwy South, Suite 100 2728 Eugenia Ave., Ste 108

Erin, TN 37061 Norcross, GA 30092 Nashville, TN 37211

(931) 289-2300 (770) 849-6430 (615) 690-7200

Copies of the bidding documents may also be obtained by submitting a non-refundable fee of $100.00 with Rye Engineering PLC, 4210 West Main Street, Erin, TN 37061, 931-289-2300.

A Bid Bond shall accompany all Bids in the amount of five percent (5%) of the Bid.

All Bids submitted by Contractor with five or more employees, shall be accompanied by a Contractor’s Affidavit stating that said Contractor has a Drug-Free Workplace Program in compliance with The Tennessee Drug-Free Workplace Act, Section 00415. All other Contractors shall sign the statement that they are employing less than five employees. Therefore, the completed Section 00415 shall be included with all Bids.

All Bidders must be licensed contractors as required by the Tennessee Code Annotated Title 62 Chapter 6 regarding contractor licensing. Bidder’s name, license number, license limits, classification and expiration date, must be placed on the outside of envelope containing the bid documents. For bid work which includes Subcontractor(s) for electrical, plumbing, or HVAC work, the Subcontractor(s) shall be listed on the envelope if the subcontract portion is less than $25,000. If the subcontract is $25,000 or greater, the Subcontractor(s)’ license information shall also be on the envelope. Additionally, if bid work includes Subcontractor(s) for masonry work, the Subcontractor(s) shall be listed on the State Contractor Licensing Information form with the phrase “less than $100,000” if the subcontract portion is less than one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000.00) including materials and labor. If the subcontract is one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000.00) or greater, the Subcontractor(s)’ license information shall also be completed on the form.

The information concerning the Bidder and all, if any, Subcontractors shall be provided using the State Contractor Licensing Information form, Section 00411, and attached to the outside of envelope containing the Bid.

The City of Grand Junction reserves the right, as its interest may require, to reject any and/or all Bids and to waive informalities herein.

No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the scheduled time for closing the receipt of Bids.

City of Grand Junction

Curtis Lane, Mayor