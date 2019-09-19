Invitation to Bid

Hardeman County Board of Education, School Nutrition Program Department is requesting bids to install a walk-in-freezer at Middleton High School and expand the existing one at Hornsby Elementary School.

A copy of the bid specifications can be picked up at the Hardeman County Board of Education, Food Service Department. On sight inspections are required at the sights upon bidding. The bid must be returned to the Mayor’s Office, 100 Main Street, Bolivar, TN 38008 by 9:45 a.m. October 10, 2019. Bids will be opened beginning at 10 a.m. If you have any questions, please call Martha Robertson, School Nutrition Supervisor at (731) 658-2510 ext. 125.

The Board of Education reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.