Invitation to Bid

Hardeman County Board of Education is requesting bids to paint the exterior of Bolivar Middle School. A site visit is required and specs for the project will be given at that time. Questions regarding this project should be directed to Randy Hill - Maintenance Supervisor at the Hardeman County Board of Education, (731)-609-1973. Sealed bids will be received by the County Mayor's office, 100 N. Main Street, P.O. Box 250, Bolivar, TN 38008, ATTN: Jimmy Sain/ Randy Hill, until 10:00 a.m. CST, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at which time said bids will be opened. All bids are subject to the terms and conditions of the bid invitation and must be received in sealed envelopes identified by "HCBoE Paint Project". Hardeman County Schools reserves the right to reject any or all bids or any part of any bid and accept that bid which is best evidenced by reasons relative to the purpose of the project.