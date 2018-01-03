INVITATION TO BID
Hardeman County Health Center (HCCHC)
is now accepting sealed bids
on the following:
Construction of a Parking Lot
The proposed parking lot should be constructed of Asphalt and able to accommodate 40 parking spaces with some Driving room
This parking area will be off of our present driveway entrance at:
629 Nuckolls Rd
Bolivar, TN 38008
Phone 731-658-3388 or
731-659-3114 or 731-212-9608
Bid specifications are available from
February 23, 2018 until March 9, 2018 at 10AM
All bids must be sealed and properly marked.
Questions regarding this project should be directed to
Robert Davis, Jr at one of the above numbers
HCCHC reserves the right to refuse any and all bids
The Hardeman County Community Health Center is an
Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer.
To file a complaint of discrimination, write;
U.S. Equal employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC);
1801 L Street, N.W. Washington, DC 20507