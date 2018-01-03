INVITATION TO BID

Hardeman County Health Center (HCCHC)

is now accepting sealed bids

on the following:

Construction of a Parking Lot

The proposed parking lot should be constructed of Asphalt and able to accommodate 40 parking spaces with some Driving room

This parking area will be off of our present driveway entrance at:

629 Nuckolls Rd

Bolivar, TN 38008

Phone 731-658-3388 or

731-659-3114 or 731-212-9608

Bid specifications are available from

February 23, 2018 until March 9, 2018 at 10AM

All bids must be sealed and properly marked.

Questions regarding this project should be directed to

Robert Davis, Jr at one of the above numbers

HCCHC reserves the right to refuse any and all bids

The Hardeman County Community Health Center is an

Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer.

To file a complaint of discrimination, write;

U.S. Equal employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC);

1801 L Street, N.W. Washington, DC 20507