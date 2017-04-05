Invitation to Bid

Hardeman County Board of Education is requesting bids to re-roof locker room and lobby area surrounding gym at Bolivar Central High School. The existing PVC roof must be removed down to the built up gravel roof then re-roofed. A site visit is required and a bid package will be provided. Questions regarding this project should be directed to Randy Hill - Maintenance Supervisor at the Hardeman County Board of Education, (731) 609-1973. Sealed bids will be received by the County Mayor’s office, 100 N. Main St., P.O. Box 250, Bolivar, TN 38008, ATTN: Jimmy Sain/Randy Hill, until 10:00 a.m. CST, on Monday, May 15, 2017, at which time said bids will be opened. All bids are subject to the terms and conditions of the bid invitation and must be received in sealed envelopes identified by “HCBoE Bolivar Roof Project Bid”. Hardeman County Schools reserves the right to reject any or all bids or any part of any bid and accept that bid which is best evidenced by reasons relative to the purpose of the project. All bids shall be effective for six months from the date of the bid opening.