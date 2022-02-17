Hardeman County Soil Conservation District Election

Pursuant to TCA 43-14-201, DUE NOTICE is hereby given that an election will be held February 22, 2022 for three positions on the Hardeman County Soil Conservation District (SCD) Board. Polling locations will be: The NRCS/Hardeman County Soil Conservation Office, 791 Tennessee Street, Suite B, Bolivar, TN., and The Farm Service Agency Office, 791 Tennessee Street, Suite A, Bolivar, TN. Polling times will be form 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. CDT. Per TCA 43-14-216, only persons holding legal title to lands in Hardeman County are eligible to vote in this election. Call the SCD office at 731-518-4495 for more information.