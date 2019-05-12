HARDEMAN COUNTY SCHOOLS INVITATION TO BID

Hardeman County School District is requesting bid proposals for network wired and wireless infrastructure for Middleton High School. The prospective bidder must complete a walk-through prior to bid date. Bid requirements can be found at https://www.hcsedu.org/255529_2.

Bidding Instructions/Deadline: Bidders must clearly and independently identify all fees associated with their services including items such as maintenance, insurance, and any optional/extended services. Bids should be clearly identified on the outside of a sealed envelope as “Bid-Interactive Flat panel – Hardeman County Schools, ATTN: Jimmy Sain/M. Johnson and be received no later than 10:00 a.m. central standard time, on January 7, 2020 at the following address: The County Mayor’s Office, 100 N. Main, P.O. Box 250, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008, Attention Jimmy Sain/M. Johnson