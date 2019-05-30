HARDEMAN COUNTY SCHOOLS INVITATION TO BID

Hardeman County School District is requesting bid proposals for interactive flat panel displays, which may be purchased periodically over the school year, installation service, and training. The contract will be good one year, and may have an additional 1 year extensions for up to 3 additional years. The bid price will need to remain in effect during this period.

Bidding Instructions/Deadline: Bidders must clearly and independently identify all fees associated with their services including items such as maintenance, insurance, and any optional/extended services. Bid requirements can be found at http://www.hardemancountyschools.org/Bid%20Packages.html. Bids should be clearly identified on the outside of a sealed envelope as “Bid-Interactive Flat panel – Hardeman County Schools, ATTN: Jimmy Sain/M. Johnson and be received no later than 10:00 a.m. central standard time, on June 13, 2018 at the following address: The County Mayor’s Office, 100 N. Main, P.O. Box 250, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008, Attention Jimmy Sain/M. Johnson