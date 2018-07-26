HARDEMAN COUNTY SCHOOLS INVITATION TO BID

The Hardeman County Board of Education is now accepting sealed bids for the following:

TIRES

A copy of the bid specifications can be picked up at the Hardeman County Board of Education, 10815 Old Hwy 64, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008.

Any questions should be directed to Steve Gibson at the Hardeman County Board of Education, (731) 658-2510.

Sealed bids will be received by the County Mayor’s office, 100 N. Main Street, P.O. Box 250, Bolivar, TN 38008, ATTN: Jimmy Sain/Steve Gibson, until 10:00 a.m. CST, Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at which time said bids will be opened. All bids are subject to the terms and conditions of the bid invitation and must be received in separate sealed envelopes identified by “Tires”

Hardeman County Schools reserves the right to reject any or all bids or any part of any bid and accept that bid which is best as evidenced by reasons relative to the purpose of the purchase. All bids shall be effective for one year from the date of the bid opening.