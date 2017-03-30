HARDEMAN COUNTY SCHOOLS INVITATION TO BID

The Hardeman County School District is requesting a bid proposal for an audio system to be installed at Bolivar Elementary. Purchases are dependent upon the Director of School’s approval of the contract and final approval by the individual end users. A Bid Package can be retrieved at http://www.hardemancountyschools.org/Bid Packages.html. To be eligible to Bid, prospective bidders MUST attend a walk-through scheduled for April 11, 2017. Call 731-658-3228 for more details.

Bidding Instructions/Deadline: Bidders must clearly and independently identify all fees associated with their services, including items such as insurance, and optional/extended services. Bids should be clearly identified on the outside of a sealed envelope per RFP instructions and sent to the following address: The County Mayor’s Office, 100 N. Main, P.O. Box 250, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008, Attn: Jimmy Sain/Hardeman Co. Schools. All bid returns must be received no later than 10:00 a.m., April 20, 2017.