HARDEMAN COUNTY SCHOOLS INVITATION TO BID

The Hardeman County School District is requesting bid proposals under the E-Rate category of “Internal Connections”, “Basic Maintenance”, and “Telecommunications”. Purchases are dependent upon E-Rate assistance, the Director of School’s approval of the contract and final approval by the individual end users. A Bid Package can be retrieved at http://www.hardemancountyschools.org/Bid Packages.html. To be eligible to bid under the E-Rate category “Internal Connections” and “Basic Maintenance”, the prospective vendor MUST attend the scheduled walk through on April 10, 2017 in order to ensure a working solution with existing network infrastructure, regardless of details outlined in the RFP. A 740 is on file with the School and Library Division. Call 731-658-3228 for more details on both scheduled walk-throughs.

Bidding Instructions/Deadline: Bidders must clearly and independently identify all fees associated with their services, including items such as insurance, and optional/extended services. Bids should be clearly identified on the outside of a sealed envelope per RFP instructions and sent to the following address: The County Mayor’s Office, 100 N. Main, P.O. Box 250, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008, Attn: Jimmy Sain/Hardeman Co. Schools. All bid returns must be received no later than 10:00 a.m., April 20, 2017.