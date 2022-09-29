Hardeman County Property Tax - Trustee's Office Notice

2021 Property Tax: You are advised that after March 31, 2023, additional interest, penalties, and other legal costs will be imposed in consequence of suits to be filed for enforcement of liens for delinquent realty taxes. Until the filing of such suits, the 2021 Taxes may be paid in the Trustee’s Office.

2022 Property Tax: The 2022 taxes will become delinquent after February 28, 2023. Pay by February 28, 2023, to avoid interest and penalty.

Tax Relief: If you are on tax relief for the elderly or disabled, please do not forget to process your tax relief application as soon as possible to keep from losing the benefit. If you are not on the tax relief program, call the office at 731-658-5541 for information regarding the program.

You may check your taxes on our website: www.tennesseetrustee.org

Sandy Hammons, Trustee

Hardeman County

Office hours to accept payments:

Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Payment by mail (check or Monday order) to:

Hardeman County Trustee,

PO Box 337, Bolivar, TN 38008