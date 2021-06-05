Hardeman County Commissioner Vacancy

Due to a resignation, there is a vacancy of a Commissioner seat in District 1, position 3 on the Hardeman County legislative body. Any registered voter that has lived within District 1 for a minimum of 6 months may be considered for the position. The position will be filled by a majority vote of the County Commissioners at the May 18, 2021 regular scheduled meeting of the County Commission in the Hardeman County Courthouse courtroom at 7 p.m. It is recommended that all candidates send a resume or signed statement to the office of the Mayor stating their desire to serve prior to the meeting in order for the information to be advanced to the Commissioners. Candidate information for the position may also be presented during the meeting by resume or signed statement. Candidates must be nominated by a Commissioner to be considered.

Hardeman County Mayor

P.O. Box 250

Bolivar, Tennessee 38008