Final Notice and Public Explanation of a Proposed Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain

To: All interested Agencies - Federal, State, and Local - Groups and Individuals

This is to give notice that the Town of Whiteville under CFR 24 Part 58 has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988 and/or 11990, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management, to determine the potential affect that its activity in the floodplain and wetland will have on the human environment for a Community Development Block Grant under B-20-DC-47-0001. The proposed project for the Town of Whiteville will improve the current sewer system by increasing pumping capacity with a new 700 GPM primary pumping station coupled with approximately 3,000 linear feet of 10” pressure sewer line to the wastewater treatment plant. The area of impact for the new pumping station is less than 625 square feet at the current pumping station on Bass Street which has been previously disturbed, cleared and maintained. It is also proposed to correct deficiencies contributing to inflow and infiltration by repair and rehabilitation activities throughout the sewer collection system that could not be corrected in the previous project due to lack of funds.

The Town of Whiteville has considered the following alternatives and mitigation measures to be taken to minimize adverse impacts and to restore and preserve natural and beneficial values: Alternative #1 - Partial implementation will not significantly impact the current inflow/infiltration being experienced in the sewer system. Alternative #2 - No action is not an option as the sewer system will continue to experience excessive inflow/infiltration. Alternative #3 - Because the project will operate in areas with existing sewer facilities it was determined new locations for the pumping station and line could have a greater impact that the proposed plan. The Town of Whiteville will apply for any permits that may be required in order to minimize the impact to the wetlands.

The Town of Whiteville has reevaluated the alternatives to working in the wetland and has determined that it has no practicable alternative. Environmental files that document compliance with steps 3 through 6 of Executive Order 11988 and/or 11990, are available for public inspection, review and copying upon request at the times and location delineated in the last paragraph of this notice for receipt of comments. This activity will have no significant impact on the environment for the following reasons: proposed work is replacing existing sewer line and adding a new pumping station at the site of the current station where ground has previously been disturbed, cleared, and maintained.

There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information about floodplains can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.

Written comments must be received by the Town of Whiteville at the following address on or before Friday, May 21, 2021: Town of Whiteville, 144 E. Main St., Whiteville, TN 38075, and 731-254-8523 Attention: Mayor Gene Bowden. Comments may also be submitted or further information can be requested via email at gene.bowden@townofwhiteville.com. A full description of the project may also be reviewed from Monday through Thursday 8:00am to 4:30pm at the Town Hall at 144 E. Main St., Whiteville, TN.

May 6, 2021

Gene Bowden, Mayor