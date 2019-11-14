Final Notice and Public Explanation of a Proposed Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain

To: All interested Agencies - Federal, State, and Local - Groups and Individuals

This is to give notice that the City of Middleton under CFR 24 Part 58 has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988 and/or 11990, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management, to determine the potential affect that its activity in the floodplain and/or wetland will have on the human environment for a Community Development Block Grant. The City of Middleton’s Sewer System Project includes addressing deteriorated sewer main within their collection system. A portion of this project may be completed in a 100 year flood plain. The proposed project(s) are located within the City of Middleton, Hardeman County, Tennessee.

The City of Middleton has considered the following alternatives and mitigation measures to be taken to minimize adverse impacts and to restore and preserve natural and beneficial values: portions of the proposed project must take place within a floodplain because the sewer lines can’t be moved. The alternatives considered were to (1) not implement the project as proposed, (2) ductile iron pipe force main replacement, (3) PVC force main replacement. Option (1) and (2) weren’t chosen because the system will experience a loss of treatment. Option (3) is the only feasible solution to correcting the deteriorating sewer lines. All mitigation measures will be following. The City will comply with state and local floodplain protection procedures.

The City of Middleton has reevaluated the alternatives to building in the floodplain and has determined that it has no practicable alternative. Environmental files that document compliance with steps 3 through 6 of Executive Order 11988 and/or 11990, are available for public inspection, review and copying upon request at the times and location delineated in the last paragraph of this notice for receipt of comments. This activity will have no significant impact on the environment for the following reasons:

The proposed improvements will be designed in accordance with TDEC, Division of Water Pollution Control’s design criteria for sewage works.

There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information about floodplains can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.

Written comments must be received by the City of Middleton at the following address on or before November 21, 2019: City of Middleton, P.O. Box 40, Middleton, TN 38052 and 731-376-8409, Attention: Mayor Jackie Cox. A full description of the project may also be reviewed from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm at City Hall, 300 South Main Street.

Jackie Cox, Mayor