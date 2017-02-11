Final Notice and Public Explanation of a Proposed Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain

To: All interested Agencies - Federal, State, and Local - Groups and Individuals

This is to give notice that the City of Bolivar under CFR 24 Part 58 has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988 and/or 11990, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management, to determine the potential affect that its activity in the floodplain and wetland will have on the human environment for a Community Development Block Grant B-17-DC-47-0001. The proposed project(s) is located throughout the City of Bolivar, Hardeman County. The project will consist of making improvements to its existing sewer system. Less than an acre of floodplain will be disturbed during the implementation of this project.

The City of Bolivar has considered the following alternatives and mitigation measures to be taken to minimize adverse impacts and to restore and preserve natural and beneficial values: portions of the proposed project must take place within a floodplain because the existing sewer lines can’t be moved. The alternatives considered were to (1) not implement the project as proposed, (2) rehabilitate the existing sewer lines and pump station. Option (1) wasn’t chosen because the significant inflow/infiltration system must be corrected. Option (2) is the only feasible solution to correcting deficiencies in the sewer system. All mitigation measures will be following. The City will comply with state and local floodplain protection procedures.

The City of Bolivar has reevaluated the alternatives to building in the floodplain and has determined that it has no practicable alternative. Environmental files that document compliance with steps 3 through 6 of Executive Order 11988 and/or 11990, are available for public inspection, review and copying upon request at the times and location delineated in the last paragraph of this notice for receipt of comments. This activity will have no significant impact on the environment for the following reasons:

The proposed improvements will be designed in accordance with TDEC, Division of Water Pollution Control’s design criteria for sewage works. The method to be used (cured in place), will have low to no impact on the environment.

There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information about floodplains can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.

Written comments must be received by the City of Bolivar at the following address on or before November 9, 2017: 211 North Washington, Bolivar, TN 38008 and (731) 658-2020, Attention: Julian A. McTizic, Mayor. Comments may also be submitted or further information can be requested via email at shelia.dellinger.cityofbolivar@gmail.com. A full description of the project may also be reviewed from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm at the same address listed above.

November 2, 2017

Julian A. McTizic, Dr.

Mayor