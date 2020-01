ELECTION NOTICE AUGUST STATE PRIMARY AND COUNTY GENERAL CITY OF WHITEVILLE THURSDAY AUGUST 6, 2020

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT AN ELECTION WILL BE HELD IN ALL VOTING PRECINCTS IN HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 6, 2020 FOR THE PURPOSE OF CONDUCTING THE FOLLOWING ELECTIONS:

GENERAL ELECTION FOR THE PURPOSE OF ELECTING A COUNTY COMMISSIONER UNEXPIRED TERM FOR DISTRICT 7 POSITION 1, COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR, THREE MEMBERS FOR THE BOARD OF EDUCATION DISTRICT 2 POSITION 2, DISTRICT 3 POSITION 1, DISTRICT 3 POSITION 3.

STATE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY ELECTION FOR THE PURPOSE OF ELECTING A UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE 7TH CONGRESSIONAL FOR A TWO (2) YEAR TERM, A TENNESSEE STATE SENATOR OF THE 26TH SENATORIAL DISTRICT FOR A FOUR (4) YEAR TERM, AND A TENNESSEE STATE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES: 0NE (1) FROM HOUSE SEAT 80TH AND (1) FROM HOUSE SEAT 94TH FOR A TWO (2) YEAR TERM EACH.

STATE DEMOCRAT PRIMARY ELECTION FOR THE PURPOSE OF ELECTING A UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE 7TH CONGRESSIONAL FOR A TWO (2) YEAR TERM, A TENNESSEE STATE SENATOR OF THE 26TH SENATORIAL DISTRICT FOR A FOUR (4) YEAR TERM, AND A TENNESSEE STATE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES: 0NE (1) FROM HOUSE SEAT 80TH AND (1) FROM HOUSE SEAT 94TH FOR A TWO (2) YEAR TERM EACH.

CITY OF WHITEVILLE ELECTION FOR THE PURPOSE OF ELECTING A MAYOR AND THREE ALDERMAN.

QUALIFYING DEADLINE APRIL 2, 2020 (NOON)

WITHDRAWAL DEADLINE APRIL 9, 2020 (NOON)

QUALIFYING DEADLINE FOR CANDIDATES WHO INTEND TO RUN AS INDEPENDENTS ON THE November 3, 2020 BALLOT MUST ALSO FILE THEIR NOMINATING PETION PRIOR TO 12:00 (NOON) ON APRIL 2, 2020. NOMINATING PETITIONS FOR THESE OFFICES MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE ADMINISTRATOR OF ELECTIONS, AMBER MOORE AT THE HARDEMAN COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION OFFICE LOCATED AT 106 S. PORTER ST. BOLIVAR, TN 38008.

THE ELECTION COMMISSION OFFICE DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF DISABILITY. FOR MORE QUESTION ABOUT NEEDED ACCOMMODATIONS IN THE VOTING PROCESS, CALL 658-4751. VOTERS WITH IMPAIRED HEARING CAN CALL THE TENNESSEE RELAY SERVICE AT 1-800-848-0399 OR TDD USERS CAN CALL 1-800-848-0298. FOR MORE INFORMATION CONCERNING THE ELECTION OR REGISTRATIONS, PLEASE CONTACT THE HARDEMAN COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION OFFICE AT 658-4751.

HARDEMAN COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

CARL GIBSON, CHARISMAN; JAME HICKS, SECRETARY

MEMBERS: MELAINIE BOWERS, KREG HAMM, JOAN HENDERSON

ATTEST: AMBER D. MOORE, ADMINISTRATOR OF ELECTIONS