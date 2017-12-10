Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain

To: All interested Agencies - Federal, State, and Local - Groups and Individuals

This is to give notice that the City of Bolivar under CFR 24 Part 58 has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988 and/or 11990, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management, to determine the potential affect that its activity in the floodplain and/or wetland will have on the human environment for a Community Development Block Grant under HUD Grant Number B-17-DC-47-0001. The City of Bolivar will implement a sewer system improvement project that will consist of the following improvements: new pumps, variable speed motors, valves and controls at the Nuckolls Road Lift Station; replace approximately 6,000 linear feet of 12” force main in four problems areas; and replace approximately 1,000 feet of gravity sewer lines including three manholes within Bolivar’s collection system. A small portion of the project may take place within a floodplain. The proposed project(s) is located in the City of Bolivar, Hardeman County.

There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information about floodplains can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.

Written comments must be received by the City of Bolivar at the following address on or before October 27, 2017: City of Bolivar, 211 North Washington Street, Bolivar, TN 38008 and 731-658-2020, Attention: Barrett Stevens, Sr., Mayor. Comments may also be submitted or further information can be requested via email at shelia.dellinger.cityofbolivar@gmail.com. A full description of the project may also be reviewed from 8AM -4PM Mon-Fri. at the address listed above.

October 12, 2017

Julian McTizic

Mayor