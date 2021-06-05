CONCURRENT NOTICE NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

May 6, 2021

Town of Whiteville

144 East Main Street

Whiteville, TN 38075

731-254-8523

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Town of Whiteville.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about May 24, 2021 the Town of Whiteville will submit a request to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development for the release of Block Grant Funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake a project known as the Town of Whiteville 2020 CDBG Sewer System Improvements. The proposed project for the Town of Whiteville will improve the current sewer system by increasing pumping capacity with a new 700 GPM primary pumping station coupled with approximately 3,000 linear feet of 10” pressure sewer line to the wastewater treatment plant. The area of impact for the new pumping station is less than 625 square feet at the current pumping station on Bass Street which has been previously disturbed, cleared and maintained. It is also proposed to correct deficiencies contributing to inflow and infiltration by repair and rehabilitation activities throughout the sewer collection system that could not be corrected in the previous project due to lack of funds. The project location is in Hardeman County.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The Town of Whiteville has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at Whiteville Town Hall, 144 E. Main St., Whiteville, TN 38075 and may be examined or copied Monday through Thursday 8:00 A.M to 4:30 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Mayor of Whiteville, 144 E. Main St., Whiteville, TN 38075. All comments received by May 21, 2021 will be considered by the Town of Whiteville prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The Town of Whiteville certifies to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development that Gene Bowden in his/her capacity as Mayor consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Town of Whiteville to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development will accept objections to its release of fund and the Town of Whiteville’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the Town of Whiteville; (b) the Town of Whiteville has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Community and Rural Development, 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 27th Floor, Nashville, Tennessee 37243-1102. Potential objectors should contact Community and Rural Development to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Gene Bowden, Mayor of Whiteville