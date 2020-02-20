CONCURRENT NOTICE NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

February 20, 2020

Town of Toone

2005 Highway 138

Toone, TN 38381

731-658-9770

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Town of Toone.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about February 28, 2020, the Town of Toone will submit a request to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development for the release of Block Grant Funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake a project as the Town of Toone 2019 CDBG Water Meter Replacement Project for the purpose of reducing water loss to be achieved by replacing the current 40+ year old water meters for approximately 240 water customers with a new Automated Meter Reading System. The total project cost estimate is $135,000.00 with the grant funding $126,900.00 and the remaining $8,100.00 being matched by the Town.

FINDING OF NOT SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The Town of Toone has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the Town Hall in Toone at 2005 Highway 138 and may be examined or copied Tuesday - Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency disagreeing with this determination or wishing to comment on the project may submit written comments to the Mayor of Toone. All comments received by Wednesday, February 26, 2020 will be considered by the Town of Toone prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The Town of Toone certifies to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development that Joseph Jones in his capacity as Mayor consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Town of Toone to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development will accept objections to its release of funds and the Town of Toone’s certification for a period of 15 days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases:

The certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the Town of Toone;

The Town of Toone has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58;

The grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development; or

Another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality.

Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Community and Rural Development, 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, 27th Floor, Nashville, Tennessee 37243-1102. Potential objectors should contact Community and Rural Development to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Joseph Jones, Mayor, Town of Toone