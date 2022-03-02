City of Middleton Now Requesting Bids

2015-2016 Ford Explorer Police AWD 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V, 6-Speed Automatic under 150,000 miles. Installation of Light bar, Siren, 60/40 Partition, Console, Trunk Vault Equipped, Driver and passenger take-down lights, switch box and monitoring kit, hands free siren and full function up to two siren speakers, and attached push bar all installed. Bids to be opened 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Middleton reserves the right to refuse any and all bids

2017-2018 FORD EXPLORER POLICE AWD 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, under 106,000 miles, mounted spotlight. Bids to be opened 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Middleton reserves the right to refuse any and all bids.

2014-2015 Ford Explorer Police AWD Police AWD 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V, 6-Speed Automatic under 110,000 miles. Installation of Light bar, Siren, Double Partition, Rear Window Protection Bars, Equipment Console Equipped, Driver spotlight / take-down lights, switch box and monitoring kit, hands free siren and full function up to two siren speakers, and attached push bar all installed. Bids to be opened 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Middleton reserves the right to refuse any and all bids.