City of Middleton Accepting Applications

The City of Middleton is accepting applications for the full-time position of Utility Operator. The successful candidate will possess at a minimum:

1. Minimum two years utility experience.

2. Ability to operate various pieces of equipment.

3. Valid Tennessee driver’s license.

4. Ability to participate in TN Drug Free Workplace and TN DOT Random Drug Testing Program.

The City of Middleton offers a comprehension benefits package. We also participate in the TN Drug Free Program. Applications will be accepted until position is filled. Applications and job descriptions are available at Middleton City Hall, 300 South Main Street, Middleton, TN 38052. (731) 376-8409.