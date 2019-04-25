CITY OF BOLIVAR THDA HOME GRANT REHAB COORDINATOR - REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

April 25, 2019

The City of Bolivar, is seeking the services of a THDA certified Rehab Coordinator for its HOME Grant program. The project shall be accomplished in accordance with THDA HOME Grant Program guidelines. Responsibilities of the Rehab Coordinator include, but are not limited to:

Required Scope of Services

Performance of Initial Review and creation of Work Write Up

Assist Grant Administrator with bidding process

Secure Codes Permit or permits required by the project

Conduct Progress Reviews and Final Review as required

Estimated Schedule for Performance of Work – June 1, 2019 – June 30, 2020

Professional consultants may submit qualifications to City Hall, Attn: Shelia Dellinger, 211 N. Washington Street, Bolivar, TN 38008. All qualifications must be received by the City of Bolivar by 4:00pm Monday, May 6, 2019. Invoices will be paid by city issued checks based on THDA guidelines.

The statement of qualifications shall include:

Experience with THDA HOME Grant Program

Knowledge of THDA Minimum Design Standards for Rehabilitation

Availability of consultant in projected project timeframe

Familiarity with local, state codes and Tennessee State adopted International Code Congress (ICC) codes and Existing Building Code, if applicable, and ICC and the Uniform Physical Conditions Standards

ADA Accessibility Compliance

Lead-Based Paint Procedures to coordinate LBP testing and abatement by qualified professional if required.

The City holds the ability to conduct interviews based on review of submitted qualifications. Applicants that do not comply with these minimum requirements and/or do not satisfactorily document that they meet the minimum requirements will not be considered.

The City of Bolivar is an equal opportunity provider and employer. In accordance with the requirements of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (“ADA”), the City of Bolivar will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities on the basis of disability in its services, programs, or activities. Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity.

The City of Bolivar, Tennessee reserves the right to reject any or all responses and to accept that response which is deemed by the City of Bolivar, to be in the best interest of the City.

By submission of this request each person signing on behalf of any authorized agent of the firm certifies, and in the case of a joint request each party thereto certifies as to its own organization, under penalty of perjury, that to the best of its knowledge and belief that each applicant is not on the list created pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated § 12-12-106.