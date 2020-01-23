CHANCERY COURT SALE OF LAND

In obedience to an Order entered in this cause on November 1, 2019, in Minute Book 112, Page 443, I will on

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2020, AT 10:00 O'CLOCK A.M.

at the West door of the Courthouse in Bolivar, Tennessee, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash and in accordance with the local rules of this Court concerning the bid procedure, the following described property located in the 4th Civil District of Hardeman County, Tennessee, and described as follows, to-wit:

The south 60 feet of Lots 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17, and

the south 60 feet of the east 20 feet of Lot 18 in Block

39, in the town of Grand Junction, Tennessee; said parcel

Of land also described as follows:

BEGINNING at the northwest corner of the intersection of

Virginia and Jefferson Street; thence west along the north

Line of Jefferson Street 170 feet; thence north 60 feet to

a stake; thence east 170 feet to the west line of Virginia

Street; thence south alone the west line of Virginia Street

to the point of beginning, containing an area of 10,200

square feet, more or less.

It being the same real property conveyed to Larry Z. Short by

Quitclaim Deed from Tom R. Bean and wife, Rhonda G. Bean,

dated June 20, 2014, as found of record in Deed Book Book 73,

Page 43, Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee,

at Bolivar.

MAP 165-E, GROUP A, PARCEL 18.00

STREET ADDRESS: 233 Virginia Street

Grand Junction, TN 38039

This sale is subject to (1) all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; (2) any unpaid taxes; (3) any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; (4) any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; (5) any prior liens, or encumbrances; (6) any priority created by a fixture filing; (7) the rights of any heir(s) who are not before the Court by proper notice; and (8) any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

The buyer(s) will be provided with an attorney’s title opinion, but there is no warranty of title and I will sell and convey only as the Clerk and Master and Special Commissioner, pursuant to the decree of the Chancery Court in this cause.

Purchaser to have immediate possession of land upon confirmation of sale by the Court and to assume responsibility for the 2019 Hardeman County real property taxes. The 2020 Hardeman County and City of Grand Junction taxes will be due and payable on October 1, 2020.

TERMS OF SALE

Sale will be made for cash and in bar of the equity of redemption. Said funds will be held for ten (10) days so that the bid may be raised by ten percent (10%), and if so, will be re-auctioned for a final sale on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the same location as the previous sale. In the event the bid is not raised by ten percent (10%) on or before 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, then the property shall be sold to the initial successful bidder and there will be no final sale on February 21, 2020.

In the event of a successful raised bid on or before 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, the new successful bidder shall deposit the ten percent (10%) raised bid price with the Court. The final sale will begin at the ten percent (10%) raised bid.

This Notice shall run three consecutive weeks in the Bolivar

Bulletin Times.

This the 16th day of January, 2020.

JANICE M. BODIFORD

Clerk & Master and

Special Commissioner