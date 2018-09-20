IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
PROBATE NO. P- 2156
ESTATE OF JANICE TERESA AUGUSTINE late of Hardeman County, Tennessee
Notice is Hereby Given that on the 17th day of September, 2018, Letters of Administration in
respect of the Estate of Janice Teresa Augustine, deceased, who died April 28, 2018, were issued to the
undersigned by the Chancery Court Clerk of Hardeman County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and
non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required by law to file the
same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2)
otherwise their claims will be forever barred:
(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may
be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this Notice to Creditors at
least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first
publication (or posting); or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to
Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior
to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as
described in (1) (A); or
(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with
the undersigned at once.
This 17th day of September, 2018.
THIS NOTICE WILL RUN TWO CONSECUTIVE WEEKS
Tosha Reaves
FILE CLAIMS IN TRIPLICATE WITH: Administratrix
JANICE M. BODIFORD, CLERK & MASTER R. Blake Sain
P.O. BOX 45 Attorney
BOLIVAR, TN 38008 Janice M. Bodiford
Clerk & Master