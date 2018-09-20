IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

PROBATE NO. P- 2156

ESTATE OF JANICE TERESA AUGUSTINE late of Hardeman County, Tennessee

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 17th day of September, 2018, Letters of Administration in

respect of the Estate of Janice Teresa Augustine, deceased, who died April 28, 2018, were issued to the

undersigned by the Chancery Court Clerk of Hardeman County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and

non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required by law to file the

same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2)

otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may

be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this Notice to Creditors at

least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first

publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to

Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior

to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as

described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with

the undersigned at once.

This 17th day of September, 2018.

THIS NOTICE WILL RUN TWO CONSECUTIVE WEEKS

Tosha Reaves

FILE CLAIMS IN TRIPLICATE WITH: Administratrix

JANICE M. BODIFORD, CLERK & MASTER R. Blake Sain

P.O. BOX 45 Attorney

BOLIVAR, TN 38008 Janice M. Bodiford

Clerk & Master