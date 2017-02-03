IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

PROBATE NO. P- 2059

ESTATE OF PAUL DAVIS McKINNIE late of Hardeman County, Tennessee

Notice is Hereby Given that on the 27th day of February, 2017, Letters of Administration in respect of the Estate of Paul Davis McKinnie, deceased, who died November 17, 2016, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court Clerk of Hardeman County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the Estate are required by law to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this Notice to Creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the Notice to Creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the Notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

This 27th day of February, 2017.

THIS NOTICE WILL RUN TWO CONSECUTIVE WEEKS

FILE CLAIMS IN TRIPLICATE WITH:

JANICE M. BODIFORD, CLERK & MASTER

P.O. BOX 45

BOLIVAR, TN 38008

Casandra McKinnie Dawson, Administratrix

Nancy L. Choate, Attorney

Janice M. Bodiford, Clerk & Master