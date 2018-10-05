IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT BOLIVAR - PROBATE DIVISION

IN THE MATTER OF:

ESTATE OF NORMAN RHODES

DECEASED.

JESSE C. RHODES,

Petitioner,

DOCKET NO. P-2130

vs.

WILLIAM R. RHODES, and

ERNEST C. RHODES, and

DELOIS RHODES WRIGHT, and

NORMAN RHODES, II, and

THERESA RHODES, and

TONYA RHODES, and

EVA RHODES, and

JERRY RHODES, and

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NORMAN RHODES, DECEASED.

Respondents.

WHEREFORE, IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that the Clerk of this Court shall cause the following notice to be published for four (4) consecutive weeks in the The Bulletin-Times, which is a newspaper of general circulation in this county:

TO: William R. Rhodes; Delois Rhodes Wright; Norman Rhodes, II; Theresa Rhodes; Tonya Rhodes; Eva Rhodes; Jerry Rhodes; and any unknown heirs of Norman Rhodes, deceased, and any unknown parties claiming an interest in certain real property located at 1600 Newsom Road (Map 045, Parcel 008.00) and at Norment Lane (Map 45, Parcel 008.30),, each in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows (the “Property”):

Tract 1, Map 45, Parcel 8.30, Hardeman County, Tennessee

Beginning at a old 1 inch iron pipe being the southeast corner of the Angela Fay Taylor property (Deed Book 88 Page 127), being on the west line of the John L. Bass property (Deed Book 57 Page 858), and said iron pipe being the northeast corner of the Norman Rhodes property (Deed Book O15 Page 467), which is the herein described property; thence South 03 degrees 36 minutes 00 seconds West coincident with a west line of the said John L. Bass property and at times with old fence a distance of 643.17 feet to a 40 inch twin red oak tree (as per Deed Book 19 Page 476); thence along north lines of the Mark McKenzie and wife, Veronica McKenzie property (Deed Book 19 Page 476) and generally along old fence the following six (6) courses and distances:

(1) North 77 degrees 03 minutes 30 seconds West a distance of 161.64 feet to a 6 inch elm tree with old fence embedded;

(2) South 88 degrees 49 minutes 39 seconds West a distance of 301.45 feet to an old stump with old fence embedded;

(3) North 87 degrees 02 minutes 05 seconds West a distance of 66.92 feet;

(4) North 86 degrees 10 minutes 19 seconds West a distance of 103.93 feet;

(5) South 86 degrees 05 minutes 30 seconds West a distance of 19.68 feet;

(6) South 73 degrees 43 minutes 31 seconds West a distance of 71.12 feet to a wood fence corner post being the northwest corner of the said Mark McKenzie and wife Veronica McKenzie property:

Thence South 63 degrees 41 minutes 01 seconds West coincident with the north line of Normant Lane a distance of 40.20 feet to a new capped ½ inch rod, (typical of all iron rods in this description referred to as new); thence coincident with east and north lines of the Will Williams property (Map 45, Parcel, 8.25, Deed Book 17 Page 315) the following two (2) courses and distances:

(1) North 15 degrees 19 minutes 03 seconds West a distance of 157.34 feet to a new iron rod;

(2) South 7 degrees 35 minutes 19 seconds West a distance of 53.20 feet to an old ½ inch iron rod being the southeast corner of the Will Williams property (Map 45, Parcel 8.23, Book 17, Page 315)

Thence North 15 degrees 20 minutes 22 seconds West coincident with the east line of the said Will Williams property (Map 45, Parcel 8.23, Book 17, Page 315) and passing through a series of metal fence posts a distance of 603.44 feet to an old ½ inch iron rod; thence South 86 degrees 26 minutes 41 seconds East coincident with the south line of said Angela Fay Taylor property and at times with old fence a distance of 1,041.89 feet to the point of beginning, having an area of 13.55 acres.

Being a portion of the property conveyed to Norman Rhodes in Deed Book R-3, page 373 and Deed Book o-15, page 467 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Tract 2, Map 045, Parcel 8.00, Hardeman County, Tennessee

Beginning at an old bed rail being a northeast corner of the John Bass property (Deed Book 57 Page 850), being on the west line of the Larry O. Elrod, Jr. and wife, Eve Elrod property (Deed Book 86 Page 280, and being the southeast corner of the Norman Rhodes property (Map 045 Parcel 8.00, Deed Book 015 Page 467, Deed Book B14 Page 271, and Deed Book R3 Page 373), which is the herein described; thence coincident with north and east lines of the John Bass property the following five (5) courses and distances:

(1) North 88 degrees 51 minutes 16 seconds West a distance of 356.50 feet to an old mower blade;

(2) South 84 degrees 38 minutes 09 seconds West a distance of 262.08 feet to an old 1 ½ inch iron pipe;

(3) South 85 degrees 32 minutes 12 seconds West a distance of 34.32 feet to a new capped ½ inch iron rod, (typical of all irons in this description referred to as new);

(4) North 03 degrees 02 minutes 24 seconds East a distance of 1,358.34 feet to an old bed rail;

(5) North 86 degrees 01 minute 52 seconds West a distance of 121.71 feet to a new iron rod;

Thence coincident with east lines of the Daniel Jones property (Map 045 Parcel 8.21, Deed Book 72 Page 305, Tract I) the following two courses and distances:

(1) North 41 degrees 04 minutes 07 seconds East a distance of 215.70 feet to a new iron rod;

(2) North 13 degrees 13 minutes 26 seconds West a distance of 109.43 feet to a new iron rod;

Thence coincident with south, east, and north lines of the Daniel Jones property (Map 045 Parcel 8.26, Deed Book 72 Page 305)the following three (3) courses and distances;

(1) North 85 degrees 58 minutes 39 seconds East a distance of 190.68 feet to an old ½ inch iron rod;

(2) North 03 degrees 10 minutes 29 seconds East a distance of 502.07 feet to an old ½ inch iron rod;

(3) North 86 degrees 49 minutes 17 seconds West a distance of 115.57 feet to an old ½ inch iron rod;

Thence coincident with east and north lines of the Tanya S. Robertson property (Map 045 Parcel 8.27 and Parcel 8.28, Deed Book 23 Page 50) the following two (2) courses and distances:

(1) North 03 degrees 10 minutes 29 seconds East a distance of 376.00 feet to an old ½ inch iron rod

(2) North 86 degrees 49 minutes 31 seconds West passing through an old ½ inch rod at 232.47 feet and continuing on for a total 257.49 feet to a point in the apparent center of Newsom Road;

Thence North 03 degrees 40 minutes 23 seconds East coincident with the apparent center of said Newsom Road a total distance of 48.99 feet; thence coincident with south and east lines of the Joe Ivy Crisp property (Deed Book Q7 Page 362 and Deed Book H7 Page 228) the following two (2) courses and distances:

(1) North 82 degrees 58 minutes 33 seconds East passing through a new iron rod at 20.61 feet and continuing on for a total distance of 170.61 feet to a new iron rod;

(2) North 15 degrees 41 minutes 03 seconds East a distance of 150.00 feet to an old metal T-post;

Thence North 05 degrees 32 minutes 12 seconds West coincident with the east line of the Dolores Jones property (Deed Book E15 Page 567 and Deed Book F7 Page 109) a distance of 81.12 feet to an old ½ inch iron rod; thence North 06 degrees 39 minutes 17 seconds West coincident with the east line of the Deon Simmons and wife, Angelous Simmons property (Map 045 Parcel 8.15, Deed Book 77 Page 870) a distance of 75.00 feet to an old ½ inch iron rod; thence coincident with south and east lines of the Annie Hudson property (Deed Book 34 Page 416 and Deed Book 34 Page 514) the following three (3) courses and distances:

(1) North 83 degrees 10 minutes 11 seconds East a distance of 26.00 feet to an old ½ inch iron rod;

(2) North 69 degrees 17 minutes 05 seconds East a distance of 76.20 feet to an old ½ inch iron rod;

(3) North 03 degrees 01 minute 05 seconds East a distance of 100.04 feet to an old ½ inch iron rod;

Thence North 03 degrees 44 minutes 52 seconds East a distance of 108.41 feet to an old 2 inch iron pipe; thence South 76 degrees 12 minutes 28 seconds East coincident with the south margin of Norment Lane a distance of 46.77 feet to a new iron rod being “46 feet east of Higgs lot” as per Deed Book A14 Page 364, Lot #1); thence South 03 degrees 23 minutes 33 seconds West “on the east margin of a proposed road” as per Deed Book A14 Page 364-Lot #1) a distance of 155.00 feet to a new ½ iron rod; thence North 84 degrees 24 minutes 39 seconds East a distance of 169.32 feet to an old ¾ “ iron pipe; thence coincident with south and east lines of the Jerry Crisp property (Map 045 Parcel 8.24, Deed Book 115 Page 177) the following two (2) courses and distances:

(1) North 67 degrees 09 minutes 05 seconds East a distance of 150.00 feet to a new iron rod;

(2) North 17 degrees 55 minutes 42 seconds West a distance of 55.00 feet to a new iron rod;

Thence coincident with south and east lines of the Betty Cole Crisp property (Deed Book Z9 Page 495) the following two (2) courses and distances:

(1) North 64 degrees 28 minutes 22 seconds East a distance of 24.98 feet to a new iron rod;

(2) North 03 degrees 01 minute 10 seconds East a distance of 100.00 feet to a new iron rod;

Thence North 64 degrees 28 minutes 27 seconds East coincident with the south margin of said Norment Lane a distance of 15.83 feet; thence South 09 degrees 52 minutes 00 seconds East passing through an old ½ iron rod at 8.16 feet being the northwest corner of the Tarus D. McNeai property (Deed Book 24 Page 423) and continuing on for a total distance of 308.29 feet to an old ½ inch iron rod; thence North 76 degrees 15 minutes 35 seconds East continuing with the south line of the said Tarus D. McNeai property a distance of 124.63 feet to an old ½ inch iron rod in an old fence line; thence South 02 degrees 57 minutes 27 seconds West coincident with the west line of the Mark McKenzie and wife, Veronica McKenzie property (Deed Book 19 Page 476, Tract No. 1) and at times with old fence a distance of 1,285.24 feet to an old flagged tree stump with old fence embedded; thence coincident with the west line of the Larry O. Elrod, Jr. and wife, Eve Elrod property (Deed Book 86 Page 280) and generally along old fence the following four (4) courses and distances:

(1) South 03 degrees 52 minutes 15 seconds West a distance of 394.15 feet:

(2) South 03 degrees 20 minutes 05 seconds West a distance of 519.40 feet;

(3) South 02 degrees 39 minutes 31 seconds West a distance of 443.86 feet;

(4) South 02 degrees 37 minutes 31 seconds East a distance of 298.41 feet to the point of beginning.

Due to ambiguities in the following parcels: Map 045, Parcels 34.00, 34.01, 34.02, 34.03, and 8.17, located near the south end of the herein described property, consisting of approximately 0.58 acres (by deed measurements) is hereby excluded and a net acreage of 40.47 acres is calculated for the said herein described property.

Being a portion of the property conveyed to Norman Rhodes in Deed Book R-3, page 373 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

A Petition to Sell Real Estate to Pay Debts of Estate, captioned In The Matter of: Estate of Norman Rhodes, Deceased. Jessie C. Rhodes v. William R. Rhodes, Ernest C. Rhodes, Delois Rhodes Wright, Norman Rhodes, LL, Theresa Rhodes, Tonya Rhodes, Eva Rhodes, Jerry Rhodes, and Unknown Heirs of Norman Rhodes, Deceased, No. P-2130, has been filed in the Chancery Court for Hardeman County, Tennessee. Any such heirs or parties claiming an interest in the Property are required to file a response to said petition with the Chancery Court of Hardeman County, located at the Hardeman County Courthouse, P.O. Box 45, Bolivar, TN, 383008, by June 11, 2018, and if no response is filed, default judgment will be entered against them.

This 12th day of April, 2018.

JANICE M. BODIFORD, CLERK AND MASTER