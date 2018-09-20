IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE FOR THE 25TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT AT BOLIVAR

TIFFANY NICOLE HILL, :

:

Plaintiff/(Counter-Defendant) :

:

VS. : CIVIL ACTION NO: 18718

:

:

TERRY ROCHELLE DAVIS, :

:

Defendant/(Counter-Plaintiff) :

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

(NON-RESIDENT NOTICE)

It appearing from the Counter Complaint in this cause, which is sworn to, that Tiffany Nicole Hill cannot be personally served with process, it is ordered that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks in The Bulletin Times, a newspaper published at Bolivar, in Hardeman County, Tennessee, requiring the said Plaintiff (Counter-Defendant) to defend a civil action, which seeks a Complaint For Divorce by filing your answer with the Clerk of the Court, and serving a copy of the answer to the Complaint on: Angela Jenkins Hines, Defendant/(CounterPlaintiff's) attorney, whose address is: P.O. Box 38, LaGrange, TN, 38046.

Within THIRTY (30) DAYS after the date of the last publication of this notice, not including day of last publication. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This the 20th day of September, 2018.

JANICE M. BODIFORD, CLERK & MASTER

PO BOX 45, BOLIVAR, TN 38008

ANGELA JENKINS HINES

Attorney for Defendant/(Counter-Plaintiff)