Beer Board

Town of Whiteville

A meeting of the beer board has been called for Monday, April 5, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at the Whiteville Community Center located at 151 E Main Whiteville, TN 38075. The purpose of the called meeting is to discuss and vote on off premises beer permit application for Ahmed Al-Abdi for location 2070 Highway 64 Whiteville, TN 38075 (Exxon-Tiger Mart).