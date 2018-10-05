Bolivar Housing Authority BID PROPOSAL

For Cleaning, Coating, Stripping and Repairing of Asphalt Pavement and Parking Lots at Hatchie Haven and Chickasaw Village Developments and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive (Eastside Court)

Notice is hereby given that Bolivar Housing Authority (Authority), 621 Hatchie Haven, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008 (owner) shall accept bids for cleaning, coating, stripping and repairing of joints and cracks in street and parking lot asphalt pavements.

Approximately 65, 900 sq. feet of asphalt will be cleaned, coated, repaired and stripped where needed.

Bids for seal coating, joint and crack repair, patchwork and re-striping (as needed) of the street, cove and parking spaces at

1. Hatchie Haven Street , including cove and parking spaces;

2. Parking lots at Chickasaw Village (Naylor Street and Fair ground Street); and

3. Dr. Martin Luther King , Jr. Drive

Bid proposals are to be completed and mailed and received, emailed or hand delivered to the address listed below by:

Friday June 1, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.

Bid proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud at the above stated time at 621 Hatchie Haven, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008. Proposals not physically received on the above date and time will not be considered for award.

All proposals should be addressed to:

Bolivar Housing Authority-

"Proposal for Bolivar Housing Authority Seal Coating Project"

Attention: Micheal A. Miller

621 Hatchie Haven

Bolivar, Tennessee 38008

Fax: 731-658-5000

E-mail-bhahhs@bellsouth.net

Equal Housing Opportunity