Bids Notice:

Hardeman County is seeking bids for the following work: Baseball park fencing and Lawn Care Service for the Hardeman County Health Department, located on Old 64 in Bolivar. Specifications can be obtained at the office of the County Mayor, 100 Main Street, Courthouse, Bolivar, TN 38008. All bids should be submitted to the office of the County Mayor by 10:00 a.m. on May 16, at which time bids will be publicly opened. Hardeman County reserves the right to reject any bid(s) deemed to not be in the best interests of the county.