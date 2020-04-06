BIDS FOR NEW NATURAL GAS HVAC INSTALLATION FOR BOLIVAR HOUSING AUTHORITY

Proposed bids for attic installation of HVAC units for five (5)

two-bedroom (approx. 800 square feet each) apartments and ten (10) three (3) bedroom apartments (approx. 900 square feet each) at Eastside Court Apartments including related duct work and temperature controls is seeking bids for installation of 2.5 and 3.0 ton natural gas HVAC units with a minimum 14 SEER:

-install attic entrance; installation of pulldown attic stairs and flooring; installation of new electrical box;

following all State of Tennessee and local building code requirements;

removal and proper disposal of Williams wall heaters; repair damaged wall area and floor tile (less painting); industry acceptable outside pad;

A walk through of apartments can be arranged with Bolivar Housing Authority by calling 731-658-3419 or 731-609-3248 during normal work hours.

The bid opening is schedule for Thursday June 11, 2020 at ten o’clock am (10:00 am) at Bolivar Housing Authority 621 Hatchie Haven, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008. All bids need to be received no later than the time for bid opening.

Bids can be faxed (731-658-5000) or

e-mailed to (bhahhs@bellsouth.net).

*(Due to the COVID-19 pandemic no hand delivered

bids are recommended.)